Govt To Table DRAP Act Amendment Bill In Parliament Soon: Nausheen Hamid

Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday said that incumbent government would table the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act amendment bill in the Parliament soon in order to regulate quality and pricing of the drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday said that incumbent government would table the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act amendment bill in the Parliament soon in order to regulate quality and pricing of the drugs.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the government under its reforms agenda has started revamping DRAP to encourage merit and improve the quality of drugs, adding, it had started a move against illicit drug trafficking and taken several pro-active measures.

She warned that the pharmacists at medical stores should save their customers lives from dealing with complications which are due to using of the expired medicines and thus discourage illiterate sales managers.

She said the health department would ensure implementation of all laws by medical stores and pharmaceutical companies.

She said serious steps have been taken to improve the legitimate use of controlled medicines and such medicines cannot be sold without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

Replying to a question, she said the amendments that have recently been made to the act have tightened the rules for medical stores and the stores with unregistered medicines would not only be sealed but owners will also be charged a hefty penalty.

She further said the health department has also conducted awareness campaigns at all district level to apprise the traders about the order and for its strict implementation.

To another query, she replied that Sinopharm has been selected for corona vaccination in the country and government has also been in contact with four other vaccine companies and talks for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine have been in final stages.

The parliamentary secretary said Sinopharm vaccine would be available for advance booking, adding, the consignment of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Pakistan at the end of February or beginning of March.

