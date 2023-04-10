Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt To Table Provision Of Funds To ECP In Joint Session Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:47 AM

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

The sources say that Imran Khan has directed the PTI leaders to take part in the session to oppose the moves of the coalition government against the judiciary.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) The joint sitting of the Parliament will be held at 4 pm today where the government is likely to take up the matter of provision of funds to the Elections Commission of Pakistan.

The government is also likely to table the Supreme Court bill to curtail the powers of the CJP after President Alvi refused to sign it.

Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at the Parliament House.

The Upper House will meet at 11 in the morning instead of 10:30 while the Lower House will resume its session at 10 a.m.

The sources said that the government is also expected to amend the contempt laws in today's session.

The sources also said that the PTI chairman directed the party leaders to take part in the joint session and oppose the bill against the CJP.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.