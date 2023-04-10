Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that Imran Khan has directed the PTI leaders to take part in the session to oppose the moves of the coalition government against the judiciary.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) The joint sitting of the Parliament will be held at 4 pm today where the government is likely to take up the matter of provision of funds to the Elections Commission of Pakistan.

The government is also likely to table the Supreme Court bill to curtail the powers of the CJP after President Alvi refused to sign it.

Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at the Parliament House.

The Upper House will meet at 11 in the morning instead of 10:30 while the Lower House will resume its session at 10 a.m.

The sources said that the government is also expected to amend the contempt laws in today's session.

