Govt To Take Action Against Elements Involved In Sugar, Wheat, IPPs Scams: Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt to take action against elements involved in sugar, wheat, IPPs scams: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take action against the responsible elements found involved in the sugar, wheat and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) scams.

The forensic audit of the inquiry report into sugar and wheat crises was underway while the investigations into the IPPs scandal had been delayed for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown situation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

About the smart lockdown, Senator Shibli Faraz said even the developed countries did not opt for a complete lockdown.

Allowing the traders, small industries and the construction sector would help restore the avenues for the daily wage workers, who were rendered jobless, to earn livelihood, he addedHe said Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about the poor segments of society, whose miseries were multiplied due to the lockdown. Keeping in view the evolving situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the government had decided to go for smart lockdown so that labourers and daily-wagers could earn bread for their family members.

The minister said it was the responsibility of the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of COVID-19.

