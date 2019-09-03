Govt to take action against HGOs violating Hajj agreements: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday informed the Senate that the government would take strict action against those private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs), who would be found involved in violating the agreements they signed with intending pilgrims about facilities during the Hajj-2019.

Responding to a question during the question-hour, he said effective monitoring system was in place during the current season to check the performance of the HGOs.

He said six officials of the Ministry had monitored the performance, upon their report; the ministry would take strict action, if anyone violated the code of conduct reached between the ministry and HGO.

Responding to another question he said that there was no proposal under consideration in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony / Government to establish Quran complex in big cities of the country.

The Minister said that the allocated annual budget for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the year 2018-2019 is about Rs.3,471,300.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the government was taking various step to increase Direct Foreign Investment.

He said that the government was establishing special economic zones to boost industrialization in the country.