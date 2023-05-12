UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Action Against IK Objectionable Activities: Rana

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Govt to take action against IK objectionable activities: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the coalition government would take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran (objectionable) activities.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said, "We have all records of Imran speeches made in public meetings.

" He said that Imran Khan had used inappropriate language against the national institutions.

"The leader of PTI has been exposed before the public due to indecent speeches made in public gatherings," he added.

Commenting on the rule of law, he said, "Law enforcement organizations will take action against those supporters of PTI who violated the law by targeting and attacking sensitive places."

More Stories From Pakistan

