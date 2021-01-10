UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Take Action Against Illegal Induction In PIA: Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Govt to take action against illegal induction in PIA: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the incumbent government would take action against responsible elements for illegal induction in Pakistan International Airline.

The decision of restructuring in PIA had also been taken to improve efficiency and performance of the employees working there, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. There had been some people inducted without following procedures and merit, he stated.

He further stated that fake degree holder employees working for PIA, had been removed from the service. The government, he said had decided to launch an inquiry to identify the responsible elements behind illegal induction.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) funds, he alleged that some political parties including Jamiat-Ulame-e-Islam are receiving foreign funding to launch movement against the ruling party.

The minister advised the Pakistan Peoples Party to part ways from the PDM, which adopted narrative of enemy country. In reply to a question about laws falling under national accountability bureau, Ghulam Sarwar said that opposition parties had presented 32 amendments to weaken the NAB.

Similarly, he said opposition benches had demanded national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), over financial action task force (FATF), bill. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would never grant NRO to political leaders facing corruption and money laundering cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Peoples Party Money Sunday Financial Action Task Force TV From Government Merit Packaging Limited PIA Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

55 minutes ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

1 hour ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

3 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.