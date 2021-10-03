UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Action Against Mentioned Citizens In Pandora Papers: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will investigate the citizens mentioned in the Pandora papers and will take appropriate action.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would further investigate it and if any wrongdoing is established, action would be taken as per law of the land.

The SAPM said the system has been obsolete from past seventy years and the government was trying to change the system to tackle masses problem in a better way, he said adding that it was need of the hour to overhauling the system on emergency basis.

