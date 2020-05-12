UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Action Against SOPs Violators: Khuram

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt to take action against SOPs violators: Khuram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf' MPA, Khuram Sher Zaman on Monday said that the government would take action against those who would violate the SOPs during their business in lockdown.

Talking to private tv channel, he said the people should adopt all preventive measures which were issued by the government against COVID-19, adding the government committed to implementing SOPs to combat coronavirus.

Khuram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government was failed to provide clean drinking water and education to the people, adding the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not pay due attention for the development of the province.

Replying to a question, he said the government was preparing SOPs for the tiger force and this force would help the people in case of emergencies and difficult time as well.

