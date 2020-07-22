UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Action Against Those Issued Fake Degrees, Licenses: Ghulam Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Govt to take action against those issued fake degrees, licenses: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the government would take stern action against those involved in issuing fake degrees and licenses in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Talking to a private news channel, he said inquiry against the PIA employees was being carried out since 2018.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the post of Director General (DG) for civil aviation appointment was advertised.

categorically stated that any element found involved in fake license of pilots would face jail.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had zero tolerance on corruption matters.

The inquiry was being conducted to identify the elements involved in providing dubious license to pilots, he said adding that facilitator would also be granted exemplary punishment after completion of the report.

The previous regimes, he said had been inducting the people in different institutions without observing merit. The minister said some 608 persons had been ousted from service of Pakistan International Airline, on various complaints including fake degree and illegal appointments.

As many as 161 persons working in PIA in different categories, had been suspended so far, he stated. He added that some 28 people had also received termination from service.

To a question, Ghulam Sarwar said existing secretary and head of the civil aviation authority (CAA), could not be held responsible of any mishandling of PIA.

He said the last governments had damaged the institutions like PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills etc. It will take time to clean the system, he stated.

