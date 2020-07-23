Govt to take action against those issued fake degrees, licenses: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the government would take stern action against those involved in issuing fake degrees and licenses in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Talking to a private news channel, he said inquiry against the PIA employees was being carried out since 2018.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the post of Director General (DG) for civil aviation appointment has been advertised.