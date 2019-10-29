UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Action Against Violent Protesters During Azadi March : Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs, Usman Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Govt to take action against violent protesters during Azadi March : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would take strict action against those miscreants who inflicted loss on the citizens and their properties during their Azadi March towards Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would take strict action against those miscreants who inflicted loss on the citizens and their properties during their Azadi March towards Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said that the JUI-F chief is all free to hold protests and Azadi March.

Usman said the cases would be registered against JUI-F workers if they tried to challenge writ of the state and nobody would be allowed to make his own force.

The protesters will be allowed to carry out the march as long as the everyday life of citizens is not adversely affected, he added.

Usman Dar urged all major political parties to debate their issues in the Parliament and assured that the government would work for their resolution.

He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of every party and citizen but nobody would be allowed to meddle with the law.

The government would take action keeping in view the situation at that time and according to the Constitution and the law, he added.

The minister said all political parties must devise a national agenda against the challenges like poverty, illiteracy good governance, economic growth and Kashmir Issue so that the future of next generations become safe and bright.

