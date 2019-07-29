UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Action For Violating Law & Order: Ejaz Shah

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt to take action for violating law & order: Ejaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday said the government would take action against those elements found involved in disturbing law and order situation.

Expressing his views in a private news channel programme, he said if chief of Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl, (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman wanted to march towards the federal capital without violating the law, then there was no harm.

To a question, he said protest was the right of every citizen but it should be within the constitutional parameters, and made it clear that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and properties of masses.

In replying to another question about the issue of Irfan Siddiqui, he said the premier had taken notice of this matter.

Commenting on the remarks of Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Aurangzeb, he said it was due to the advisers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he was in jail.

