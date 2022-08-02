UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Action On Foreign Funding Case After Recommendation From Law Experts: Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law experts: Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government would decide to take action after the recommendation from the office of Attorney General and Law ministry on the election commission's verdict in the PTI's foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government would decide to take action after the recommendation from the office of Attorney General and Law ministry on the election commission's verdict in the PTI's foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken money from individuals, companies and a cabinet member of foreign countries which is prohibited in the country's law, Musadik said.

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party.

As per the law, he added that no one could accept money from foreign country or its cabinet members, company and individuals but Imran Khan got two million Pounds.

Imran Khan during his regime waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project which would have benefited Karachiites, he said.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not declare that's why he was not honest and trustworthy.

