Govt to take all possible measures for promotion of textile, garment sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured to the delegation of textile and garment sector that the government would take all possible measures for promotion of this sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured to the delegation of textile and garment sector that the government would take all possible measures for promotion of this sector.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of leading businessmen of textile and garments sector which called on him at the PM Office.

He said promotion of garments and textile sector would not only provide huge employment opportunities but as a whole it would help curtail difference between imports and exports.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about local capacity of textile and garments sector, hurdles in its progress and promotion and future policy in that regard.

The prime minister was told that textile sector contribute 3.3 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan and there were numerous opportunities to increase its growth.

The meeting was told that law and order situation, availability of financial help from banks, ease of doing business, unskilled labour and non availability of long term policy were the biggest hurdles in the past but now a considerable improvement had been witnessed in that regard.

The prime minister was told that favourable environment and strategic measures could increase exports of this sector up to $40 billion by 2030. The delegation, in that regard presented various suggestions to the prime minister. The prime minister assured the members of delegation that their suggestions would be considered.

The meeting was attended by PM's Advisor on Trade Abdur Razak Dawood, Governor State Bank of Pakistsan Raza Baqir,Punjab Commerce Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Chairman Board of Investment, Syed Zubair Haider Gilani and senior officials.