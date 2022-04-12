UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take All Possible Measures To Address Economic Challenges: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Govt to take all possible measures to address economic challenges: Khurram

Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that incumbent government would take all possible measures to address the challenges of economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that incumbent government would take all possible measures to address the challenges of economy.

There are challenges in economic and foreign policy sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, in consultation with the political parties would resolve the issues being faced by the nation, he said. Commenting on resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from the assembly, he said the PTI didn't submit the letters to the concerned forum.

To a question about protest demonstration being launched by PTI members, he said there is no harm to lodge protest or arrange public meeting but no one was allowed to create law and order situation.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Saleem Mandiwala said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to handle the trade and business related matters. He said Shehbaz Sharif had vast administrative experience as Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is an efficient and dedicated leader who could put the country on path of speedy progress.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Business Punjab Law And Order Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Reporters From Russia, LPR Come Under Fire in Donb ..

Reporters From Russia, LPR Come Under Fire in Donbas

5 minutes ago
 French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes ..

French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes Energy Sanctions Against Russi ..

6 minutes ago
 Rally taken out on election of Shahbaz Sharif as P ..

Rally taken out on election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 2280 Sikh pilgrims to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib f ..

2280 Sikh pilgrims to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib from India

6 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin felicitates PM Shehbaz Sha ..

Russian President Putin felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 FCCI president congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

FCCI president congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.