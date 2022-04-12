Govt to take all possible measures to address economic challenges: Khurram

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that incumbent government would take all possible measures to address the challenges of economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that incumbent government would take all possible measures to address the challenges of economy.

There are challenges in economic and foreign policy sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, in consultation with the political parties would resolve the issues being faced by the nation, he said. Commenting on resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from the assembly, he said the PTI didn't submit the letters to the concerned forum.

To a question about protest demonstration being launched by PTI members, he said there is no harm to lodge protest or arrange public meeting but no one was allowed to create law and order situation.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Saleem Mandiwala said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to handle the trade and business related matters. He said Shehbaz Sharif had vast administrative experience as Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is an efficient and dedicated leader who could put the country on path of speedy progress.