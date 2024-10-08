Open Menu

Govt To Take All Possible Measures To Protect Country From Disasters: Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would take all possible measures to protect the country from disasters.

The minister said in his statement, he said that today we are observing the 19th National Resilience Day in memory of the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, which caused hundreds of thousands of precious lives.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by the earthquake, Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the people of Pakistan who showed courage during the devastating earthquake.

Thousands of people lost their lives in the devastating earthquake whose grief cannot be forgotten till today, he added.

In the earthquake, the national institutions, responsible for reconstruction have played an exemplary role, Engineer Amir

Maqam added.

The minister also appreciated the cooperation of the international community during the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

