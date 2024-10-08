Govt To Take All Possible Measures To Protect Country From Disasters: Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would take all possible measures to protect the country from disasters.
The minister said in his statement, he said that today we are observing the 19th National Resilience Day in memory of the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, which caused hundreds of thousands of precious lives.
Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by the earthquake, Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the people of Pakistan who showed courage during the devastating earthquake.
Thousands of people lost their lives in the devastating earthquake whose grief cannot be forgotten till today, he added.
In the earthquake, the national institutions, responsible for reconstruction have played an exemplary role, Engineer Amir
Maqam added.
The minister also appreciated the cooperation of the international community during the October 8, 2005 earthquake.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt plans to integrate MoHR helpline for coordination between police,media & victims21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 143,100 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
76 fake candidates held for appearing in ETEA test for police recruitment31 minutes ago
-
AJK PM remembers international community's support after 2005 Earthquake12 hours ago
-
ATC sends 87 PTI activists to jail for identification12 hours ago
-
ATC sends 19 PTI's workers on 7-day physical remand12 hours ago
-
PTI leader’s credibility moving down: Asif12 hours ago
-
No one allow to act above Law: Aqeel12 hours ago
-
Hina Pervaiz visits Faisalabad, assures rape victim of immediate justice12 hours ago
-
Two flyovers to be constructed in SITE area in PPP mode: Dharejo12 hours ago
-
JI observed Palestine Solidarity day12 hours ago
-
Kaira urges CM KPK to avoid spreading hate speech, chaos12 hours ago