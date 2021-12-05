Govt to take all possible steps for the welfare of special people: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javid Ahmed on Sunday said that the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

Speaking in an event here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said in near future, the government would launch new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination with any category of special person was not our policy.