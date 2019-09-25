UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take All Possible Steps To Control Dengue Proliferation: Dr Mirza

Govt to take all possible steps to control dengue proliferation: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said every possible step will be taken to avoid proliferation of dengue virus in the Federal capital.

During the visit to Sector G-8 Maskeen Colony, he said the governmental had continued its fumigation drive in affected sectors to overcome this epidemic virus.

He said an awareness campaign was also running to sensitize the people about preventive measures from dengue virus.

He said being most affected area, sincere efforts were being made to eradicate the spread of dengue in Potohar Region.

He said adequate quantity of anti-dengue medicines and testing kits had been provided to the hospitals of federal capital to ensure the best treatment of patients.

He said additional staff had been deployed at the dengue wards while the monitoring was on of the performance of medical staff.

Dr Mirza said he was personally examining the facilities provided at health set ups to ensure provision of proper treatment to existing and incoming patients.

