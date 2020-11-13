Govt to take all possible steps to facilitate business community: Shaukat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shuakat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that the government would take all possible steps to facilitate the business community.

Talking to business community here during a visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the provincial minister said the government is taking steps to bring certain amendments in the labour policy.

The meeting chaired by SCCI's president, Sherbaz Bilour was attended by senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, Secretary Labour, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Director Labour Irfanullah, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive committee members Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Ahmad Mustafa, Waqar Ahmad, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Aftab Iqbal, Arshad Mehmood, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Fazal e Wahid, Shamsul Rahim and Amanullah.

The provincial minister urged upon the business community to give input in the framing of the new policy. He assured the procedure of inspection of factories would be simplified to address the grievances of the community.

Shaukat informed that a committee has been constituted to address issues regarding establishment of a labour colony. He fully agreed with reservations and proposals of the participants of the meeting and gave assurance he will take up the issue of the high handedness of the district administration and arrest of traders with higher authorities.

Earlier, business community presented their demands including simplification of labour laws and abolition of multiple laws, conducting joint inspections by different departments on factories and avoiding imposition of heavy penalties on manufacturing units and business premise to the provincial minister. They further called for taking steps to make legislation about workers participation funds.