Govt to take along opposition but no compromise with looters: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government wanted to take along the opposition but would not compromise with looters of the country at any cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government wanted to take along the opposition but would not compromise with looters of the country at any cost.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the accountability should be across the board and the persons who looted the national exchequer should be punished irrespective of political affiliation.

Faisal Vawda said that the masses of the country were demanding of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to put behind bar those who looted their hard earned money.

He said the government had inherited price hike, inflation and devaluation of rupee against the Dollar because of the poor policies of the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N.

The minister expressed the hope that the economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be successful to bring the country out of the economic crunch.

Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister was honest and visionary leader and would not spare the people who were responsible of the current economic mess.

He said the country was moving in the right direction and the downtrodden segments of society would soon benefit from the policies of the incumbent government.

The minister said that both the parties PPP and PML-N had been toying with democratic system for personal interest and used the democratic system as a tool for corruption.

To a question about the cricket match of Pakistani team against Afghanistan, he expressed hope that national cricket team would win match against Afghanistan as per expectations of the nation.

He urged the national team to play natural game without taking pressure and did not get excited, adding, the whole nation is praying for their success.