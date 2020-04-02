Govt to take best steps to curb coronavirus keeping in view on ground situation: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was constantly monitoring the steps being taken by different countries to curb the coronavirus so that the best measures could be adopted according to the country's situation.

He said Pakistan's situation was different from other countries as it was not only confronting the coronavirus but also poverty and unemployment. The government would take decisions keeping in view on the ground situation, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, special assistants to the PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Moeed Yusuf, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, PM's Focal Person on Corona Dr Faisal Sultan and senior officials.

Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the prime minister about the latest situation of the coronavirus in the country.

The prime minister also approved one-month additional salary for all the doctors and paramedical staff working in the Federal Capital. He appreciated the passion and services of doctors and paramedics for serving the humanity in the the difficult time and unfavorable circumstances. He said the government was committed to fulfill all the requirements of doctors and paramedics on priority basis Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefed the meeting about the steps taken regarding the economic and administrative situation in the perspective of coronavirus situation, particularly uninterrupted supply of wheat from Sindh to Balochistan and Punjab and keeping the industrial units operational, progress on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, improvement in coordination between the Federation and the federating units and collecting authentic data about the coronavirus in the country.

The meeting decided that a multidisciplinary research committee would be formed in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC). The committee would formulate its recommendations about various sectors and submit them to the NCC so that the future policy could be formulated in their light.

The prime minister said the availability of correct and authentic date in the present situation was very important, warning no negligence would be tolerated about the provision of correct data.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal briefed the meeting about the availability required medical facilities, testing kits, ventilators and other equipment, and the steps taken in that regard.

The prime minister was told that initially two private laboratories were being provided the equipment for coronavirus test by the NDMA so that maximum reduction could be brought in the cost of tests. Keeping in view that experience the facility would be now provided to 14 more laboratories, he added.