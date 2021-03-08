UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Care Of Poor People : Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada and discussed matters related to expansion of Panahgaahs network and implemention of "Nobody Sleeps Hungry" programme.

The PM said taking care of the needs of poor and deserving people was the priorityof the government.

He said the government was making efforts to help the needy persons with the consultation and cooperation of stakeholders at the individual and institutional levels.

