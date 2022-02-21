UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Concrete Steps For Resolving Masses' Problems: Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt to take concrete steps for resolving masses' problems: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat MPA Ziaullah Bangash has said that concrete measures would be taken for extending relief to the masses by promptly resolving their problems.

He expressed these views during a visit to Ahmad Khel Kohat, to attend a ceremony where several councilors announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

On this occasion, Ziaullah Bangash welcomed them for entering into the PTI fold and hoped that their joining would help further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Ziaullah Bangash listened to the problems of the area elders and issued instructions for resolving the issue.

He also met with elders of the area and views were exchanged on the ongoing and future development schemes for the development of the area.

The elders of the area thanked him for making efforts to launch development projects in Kohat.

Party workers including the district leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Atif, Malik Mansoor, and former candidate for mayor of Kohat Sulman Shinwari besides others attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Kohat

Recent Stories

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

20 minutes ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>