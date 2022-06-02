Govt to take control of economic crisis soon: Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provencal Assembly (MPA), Syed Furukh Hussain Shah has said that the government would soon take control of the country's economic crisis.

Talking to various delegations at his residence here Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's team was working day and night to tackle the crippling economic situation.

The Prime Minister has succeeded in steering the situation out of crisis and put the system back on track, he added.