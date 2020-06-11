UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Decision For Opening Tourism Sector After Normalization Of Situation: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the government would take the decision for opening tourism sector after normalization of situation in the country.

"We are fighting against coronavirus and there is a serious need to protect people from the spreading virus," he stated while talking to a private tv channel.

He said WHO had issued a health warning for Pakistan regarding cases of the virus, but all the decisions regarding lockdown would be taken in larger interest of masses.

Commenting on sugar and petrol mafia, he said Imran Khan was the only leader in the country who was challenging all types of mafias in different sectors. The PTI government was determined to purge society from corrupt elements, he added.

