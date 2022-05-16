UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Difficult Decisions For Larger Interest Of Country: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt to take difficult decisions for larger interest of country: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said the government shall have to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would have to face all circumstances as it was the challenge for any government.

He said elections should be held in proper time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not ready to hold the general elections before six to seven months, adding electoral reforms was the top most agenda of the incumbent government.

Replying to a question, he said ex prime minister Imran Khan was carried out fake narrative of American conspiracy but he was not ready to show any solid evidences in that regard and he would not succeed to make foolish the people for long time.

The SAPM said despite of the national security council clarification Imran Khan was continuously speaking lies regarding international conspiracy against his government.

He said Imran Khan was using lies as fuel for his politics and he was habitual for taking U-Turns.

He said the government was taking hard decision for not increasing petroleum prices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday All Government Top

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intrad ..

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

32 seconds ago
 Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

27 minutes ago
 PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran ..

PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.