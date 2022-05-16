Govt to take difficult decisions for larger interest of country: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said the government shall have to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would have to face all circumstances as it was the challenge for any government.

He said elections should be held in proper time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not ready to hold the general elections before six to seven months, adding electoral reforms was the top most agenda of the incumbent government.

Replying to a question, he said ex prime minister Imran Khan was carried out fake narrative of American conspiracy but he was not ready to show any solid evidences in that regard and he would not succeed to make foolish the people for long time.

The SAPM said despite of the national security council clarification Imran Khan was continuously speaking lies regarding international conspiracy against his government.

He said Imran Khan was using lies as fuel for his politics and he was habitual for taking U-Turns.

He said the government was taking hard decision for not increasing petroleum prices.