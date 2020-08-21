Govt to take legal action to bring Nawaz back: Babar Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should return and face the cases as well as court process otherwise the government would take legal action to bring him back.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on the basis of medical treatment and the court granted him bail for the purpose but he was not taking treatment at there.

He said Nawaz Sharif was enjoying his life at London instead of treating his illness, adding he should avoid to do politics.

He said former prime minister was convicted from the court and if he would not appear before the court then he would be declared as absconder.

He said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who was younger brother of Nawaz Sharif had given guarantee for him.

Dr.Babar Awan said Nawaz Sharif was using delaying tactics in the court process and many other cases were also registered against him so he was calling to face them.