Govt To Take Measures To Protect Wildlife: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that provincial government would take comprehensive and effective measures to protect wildlife in Punjab.
In her message on World Wildlife Day 2024 on Sunday, the CM said the importance of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance cannot be underestimated.
Realizing the importance of biodiversity, the Punjab government would take effective measures to bring environmental balance. Conservation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cholistan and to the dolphins, is our top priority. Like entire Pakistan, nature has blessed Punjab with beautiful wildlife, the protection and promotion of which is our responsibility.”
“On World Wildlife Day, I pay tribute to the workers and organizations serving in this field” she concluded.
