Govt To Take Political Leadership Into Confidence On Kashmir: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Govt to take political leadership into confidence on Kashmir: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) government would take all political parties into confidence on every matter regarding Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) government would take all political parties into confidence on every matter regarding Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, he said political parties and people of the country would continue support to peaceful struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right to self determination.

The minister said Kashmir cause was getting world attention due to wrong decisions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by changing the special status of the disputed territory.

"World leaders were now discussing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir on every forum, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends," he added.

To a question, about transferring of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Judges, hearing the cases of Pakistan Muslim League (MPL-N) leadership, the minister said the transfers were made by Lahore High court, and the government had to do nothing with it.

The minister said the PTI government had paid 46 percent more foreign loans as compared to PML-N government in a year.

