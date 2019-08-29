Govt to take political leadership into confidence on Kashmir: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take all political parties into confidence on every matter regarding Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take all political parties into confidence on every matter regarding Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, he said political parties and people of the country would continue support to peaceful struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right to self determination till its logical end.

The minister said Kashmir cause was getting world attention due to wrong decisions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by changing the special status of the disputed territory.

"World leaders were now discussing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir on every forum, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends," he added.

Fawad said international media like "New York Times" were highlighting Indian human right violations in IoK.

To a question, about transferring of Judges of special courts, hearing the cases of Pakistan Muslim League (MPL-N) leadership, the minister said the transfers were made by Lahore High court and the government had to do nothing with it.

The minister said the PTI government had paid 46 percent more foreign loans as compared to PML-N government in a year.