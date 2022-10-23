UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Practical Steps For Solving Enforced Disappearances Matter: Azam Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that enforced disappearances is a serious matter and the government is committed to taking legal and practical steps for its solution.

He was addressing a session titled 'Reluctance to Criminalise Enforced Disappearances and Arbitrary Detentions' on the last day of Asma Jahangir conference, held at a local hotel on Sunday. He said, "Enforced disappearances have become a stigma for our society." Azam Tarar said that collective efforts would be made for finding solution to the problem. Country's constitution gives guarantee of personal freedom and human rights, he added.

He said that right to life was the most cherished right in the Constitution. The law minister said that it was unfortunate that complaints regarding disappearances were received from Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, South Punjab and even from central Punjab.

He said that this matter was related to security; therefore its solution could be discussed in in-camera proceedings.

Azam Nazeer said that matter of enforced disappearances was raised in the parliament and at different forums, which he added was a result of collective efforts of different segments of society. He said that two days earlier the National Assembly passed a bill of Ministry of Law in which it declared enforced disappearances as a crime.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a debate on the issue in the cabinet and a seven-member committee in this regard held eight meetings in last 12 weeks.

He said that the cabinet committee went to Quetta and held dialogue with Sami Baloch in her sit-in and it was decided that their demands would be forwarded to the government and practical steps would also be taken in this regard.

