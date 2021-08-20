UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Revolutionary Steps To Improve Edu, Health Sectors: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:33 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that revolutionary steps would be taken for the provision of health and education facilities to the people of AJK

Talking to various delegations at Jammu Kashmir House on Friday, he said special emphasis will be given for the development of infrastructure to extend better communication facilities to the people. He said problems being faced by the people of the state will be addressed and accountability process would be started without any discrimination.

He said corruption was the main hurdle in the way of development of the country and expressed his resolve to carry out an intensive anti-corruption drive.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with special emphasis on Tourism development to create jobs for the educated youth andadded that Imran Khan was also taking revolutionary steps to address the basic problems of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

