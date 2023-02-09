UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Serious Action Against Hoarders: Minister Of State For Petroleum, Musadiq Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Govt to take serious action against hoarders: Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that government will take serious action against the hoarders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that government will take serious action against the hoarders.

The punishment will be given to those who are found involved in selling essential items at exorbitant rates, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about shortage of oil products, he said the surprise raid would be launched to check oil shortage in the market.

The government, he said will chase the people who are selling oil products at higher rates. Commenting on tough agreements with IMF, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders are responsible to make tough agreements with IMF. He said that people are suffering due to weak policies of last regime of PTI . To a question about early elections, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), would organize the general elections as per schedule.

