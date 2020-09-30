UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Take Serious Steps To Arrest Illegal Forests' Cutting: Shafiq Sher Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Govt to take serious steps to arrest illegal forests' cutting: Shafiq Sher Afridi

Chairman, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Environment, Shafiq Sher Afridi on Wednesday said that the government was more powerful than timber mafia and will take serious steps for the arrest of illegal forests' cutting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Environment, Shafiq Sher Afridi on Wednesday said that the government was more powerful than timber mafia and will take serious steps for the arrest of illegal forests' cutting.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the standing committee in KP Assembly Secretariat here. Beside, MPAs, Mohammad Idrees and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, the higher authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

The chairman of the standing committee stressed need for serious steps to redress complaints regarding the cutting of forests, environmental pollution and protection of wildlife.

He was of the opinion that better official machinery can guarantee the arrest of illegal cutting of forests and protection of environment.

The meeting also reviewed in detail matters relating to the provision of fire-wood to the residents of Galiyat on subsidized rate.

On this occasion, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha (MPA) from Galiyat told the meeting that the provision of fire-wood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab can protect precious wood from destruction.

He said that due to compulsion, the residents of Galiyat used to burn precious wood during chilly winter, adding the provision of alternative facility can help stop the burning of the precious wood.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

Assad's Aide Blasts US-Kurdish Oil Deal as 'Robber ..

2 minutes ago

Assad's Aide Says Russia Played Key Role in Defeat ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles over demise of Jamshed Bag ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad distributes COVID safety kits amon ..

2 minutes ago

KDA Executive Engineer arrested for taking bribe

5 minutes ago

Czechs, Slovaks declare state of emergency to comb ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.