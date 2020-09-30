Govt to take serious steps to arrest illegal forests' cutting: Shafiq Sher Afridi

Chairman, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Environment, Shafiq Sher Afridi on Wednesday said that the government was more powerful than timber mafia and will take serious steps for the arrest of illegal forests' cutting

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the standing committee in KP Assembly Secretariat here. Beside, MPAs, Mohammad Idrees and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, the higher authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

The chairman of the standing committee stressed need for serious steps to redress complaints regarding the cutting of forests, environmental pollution and protection of wildlife.

He was of the opinion that better official machinery can guarantee the arrest of illegal cutting of forests and protection of environment.

The meeting also reviewed in detail matters relating to the provision of fire-wood to the residents of Galiyat on subsidized rate.

On this occasion, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha (MPA) from Galiyat told the meeting that the provision of fire-wood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab can protect precious wood from destruction.

He said that due to compulsion, the residents of Galiyat used to burn precious wood during chilly winter, adding the provision of alternative facility can help stop the burning of the precious wood.