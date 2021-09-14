Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday said solid measures would be taken for the provision of health facilities, promotion of quality education, dispensation of inexpensive justice and improvement of infrastructure to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in letter and spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday said solid measures would be taken for the provision of health facilities, promotion of quality education, dispensation of inexpensive justice and improvement of infrastructure to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in letter and spirit.

Addressing a public meeting at his hometown Dara Sher Khan in Poonch Division, he announced the holding of local body elections this year to transfer powers on the grass roots level.

He said with the holding of local body elections not only the local leadership would emerge but the problems of the people to be resolved.

He said corruption-free society would be established and accountability process to be introduced without any discrimination He said Kashmiri people had given tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and the present government would turn the state into a real base camp of the liberation movement.

He said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and fundamental rights of the people of occupied Kashmir had been denied.

He urged the international community and media to expose Indian forces' brutalities at the international level rather playing their role as salient spectators.

Qayyum said despite using brute force India had failed to break the will of Kashmiri people and they were determined to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of the occupied Kashmir from India.

He expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the Kashmiri from both sides of the line of control would celebrate the Jashan-e-Azadi together.

He said the government was fully aware of the problems of the people living at the line of control and a special package to be given to them in the light of the announcement made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to AJK.

He announced the upgrading of government girls high school Tahi as girls higher secondary school and announced to set up a boys college at Sairha and boys degree college at Mondol, girls higher secondary school and Basic Health Unit at Battel.