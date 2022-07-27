UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Steps For Promoting Tolerance, Peace: Asad Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Govt to take steps for promoting tolerance, peace: Asad Mahmood

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that government would take steps for promoting tolerance and peace in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that government would take steps for promoting tolerance and peace in the country.

Taking part in debate at National Assembly, he said "We are committed to abide the Constitution and will not take law in hands".

He expressed the resolve that they would get back the Punjab government through legal way adding that their struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution would continue.

"We are public representatives and we have committed to protect the supremacy of the Constitution," he said.

The minister demanded the parliament to bring reference against the former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

He said that two different verdicts were given in same nature of cases. "Formation of full court was our demand which was not entertained", he added.

Asad maintained that the country was facing economic and unemployment challenges which needed to be addressed.

Related Topics

National Assembly Government Of Punjab Parliament Same Government Court

Recent Stories

ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

2 minutes ago
 Cops punished on abuse of authority, corruption ch ..

Cops punished on abuse of authority, corruption charges

2 minutes ago
 Relief, rescue operation underway in Rajanpur

Relief, rescue operation underway in Rajanpur

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly for constituting 'Joint Special ..

National Assembly for constituting 'Joint Special Committee on Judicial Reforms' ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK govt announces interim relief for electricity ..

AJK govt announces interim relief for electricity consumers

28 minutes ago
 Fresh nationwide rail strikes hit UK

Fresh nationwide rail strikes hit UK

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.