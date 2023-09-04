Govt to take stern action against electricity thieves: PM  

,

The Prime Minister has been briefed over overall electricity generating potential, installed capacity, actual generation and power distribution in different weathers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government would take stern action against electricity thieves.

He was presiding over detailed briefing over power sector in Islamabad today.

In a separate development, Caretaker PM Kakar directed the Finance Minister to formulate an effective strategy to stabilize the country's economy.

He gave the direction while talking to caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in Islamabad today.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the Prime Minister on the current economic situation of the country.