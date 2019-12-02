Govt to take strict action against absent employees: DC

Deputy Commissioner Kurram tribal district, Shah Fahad has paid a surprise visit to Haideri Welfare Hospital Parachinar and warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against absent employees of the government hospitals

Talking to staff of the hospital, he said doctors and paramedics were backbone in health delivery system and all those employees who are showing good performance would be rewarded.

He also visited day long free medical camp where he was briefed by Chairman of the Hospital,Professor Liaqaut Ali about working of his organization and treatment being provided to the patients. The DC appreciated the efforts of the hospital and assured full support.