- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt to take strict action against elements using social media platforms for inciting violence: Sola ..
Govt To Take Strict Action Against Elements Using Social Media Platforms For Inciting Violence: Solangi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that
some elements were using social media platforms to incite violence, which was an illegal activity.
Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, he said the government would take strict action against such illegal activities under the law.
He said that freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution was not unlimited, rather it was subject to law of the land.
Under Article 19, derogatory remarks against judiciary, armed forces and brotherly countries were not allowed, Solangi remarked.
He said that the companies earning billions of Dollars from the social media platforms could not abdicate themselves from the responsibility if their platforms were used to disturb law and order in any country and incite people to violence and hatred, he maintained.
The minister said that social media platforms X ( formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook and Instagram had been continuously used for propaganda, lies, defamation of government officials and harassment, and the companies owning these platforms would have to control this illegal activity.
"The state of Pakistan will not in any way allow these platforms to spread baseless, false and fabricated propaganda in the country", he added.
The minister said if this baseless propaganda was not stopped by these social media platforms, the state would have to take strict measures under the law.
He said there were means of legal review against any decision of the judiciary and if anyone had a complaint, a review petition could be filed.
The minister stated categorically that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and disturb the peace and tranquility of the country.
"Pakistan is a peaceful country with rule of law and lawlessness and anarchy will not be allowed to be spread in the country," he added.
He said all foreigners living in Pakistan should feel assured that they were safe and their security would be ensured by the Pakistan government.
" All foreigners living in Pakistan must feel assured that they were safe and nobody would be allowed to hurt them. They should feel safe and secure. The state of Pakistan will guarantee their safety and peace," he added.
APP/ mhn-nvd
Recent Stories
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIMS to hold Congenital Heart Disease Health Camp in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses govt role in fostering growth of pharma sector6 minutes ago
-
Zain ul Abideen Ansari posted as DG (M&E) School Education Sindh16 minutes ago
-
1094 vehicles impounded, documents of 949 vehicles seized during road checking drive16 minutes ago
-
350-litre beverages discarded16 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps fined for faulty scale, overcharging in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
WAF holds meeting in connection to upcoming Aurat Azadi March26 minutes ago
-
PPP tribal districts demand appointment of Governor to resolve people's problems26 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured as blast occurs in house in Mansehra36 minutes ago
-
Open court of Ombudsman’s office held in Bhakkar36 minutes ago
-
One killed and 4 injured in a traffic accident in Kusur36 minutes ago
-
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan44 minutes ago