Govt to take strict action against flour mills over inflated prices: Fazl Hakim

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Khan Friday said the government would take strict action against the flour mills owners for not observing the rate of the flour fixed by the government.

In a meeting the President of Swat Food Green Dealer Mohammad Karim, he directed the food department to take action against the flour mills and ensure provision of flour on subsidized rate.

Chairman DDAC directed the food department to stop the government quota for the flour mills if they refuse to observe the government rate.