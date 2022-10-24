Govt to take strict action against harassment in educational institutions: Bangash

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash said on Monday that provision of quality education to students was the top priority of the government and strict action would be taken against elements found guilty of any kind of harassment in educational institutions of the province.

He was addressing a three-day workshop at University of Malakand.

Besides academia and research scholars, the workshop was attended by Muhammad Rasheed Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Malakand, Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Gomal University DI Khan and Daud Khan, Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said the government was promoting higher education including technical and vocational training for socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

He said a record amount was allocated for development of higher education sector in budget with main focus on infrastructure development, students' education and increase of enrollment besides research work.

Later, the minister visited different sections and blocks of the university and appreciated standard of education there.

The vice chancellor UoM briefed the minister about ongoing and future projects besides educational facilities and performance.

