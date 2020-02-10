UrduPoint.com
Govt To Take Strict Action Against Hoarders : PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Govt to take strict action against hoarders : PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ahmad Jawad Monday said the incumbent government was fully active to ensure availability of quality edibles at affordable prices in weekly bazaars and stores and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said PTI government is keeping a close watch on prices of edible selling in bazaars and utility stores and would take action against the hoarders.

He said the government was taking serious action against stockists, hoarders and profiteers.

Jawad said due to usefulness of Sunday bazaars, their scope would further be expanded to facilitate more people.

He said special attention was being paid to provision of quality edible items and fresh fruit in Sunday Bazaars.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide relief to the common man and all steps in this regard would be taken.

He said our leadership would never allow anti-social elements to artificially manipulate the market prices of essential commodities through hoarding.

He made it clear that the local and provisional administration and the departments concerned would continue their operation against such elements without any discrimination.

