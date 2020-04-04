Govt to take strict action against hoarders, profiteers :Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Satuday said that price hike of essential commodities of daily use is neither acceptable nor would be allowed under any circumstances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Satuday said that price hike of essential commodities of daily use is neither acceptable nor would be allowed under any circumstances.

The provincial government will continue to go all out for the availability of essential commodities at the market. "We will discourage market manipulation by anti-people elements and would bring them to justice: he added.

He lauded the human gesture of retailers for ensuring the easy access of customers and buyers to shops to get their needed items in the existing crisis . Adding that regulated and planned disruption in the social life is the best known prevention strategy to mitigating the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

This he said while visiting different localities at Peshawar on behalf of the chief minister who had directed him( the advisor) to keep a vigilant eye on the unwanted, undesirable and irresponsible spiral of essential commodities of daily life in the markets.

On the occasion he met with traders and vendors and asked about the availability and price of the essential commodities.

He said "We salute to our doctors, nurses and all paramedical staff who are fighting on front line against the corona pandemic and We are confident that even in this difficult time, our business community will fulfil their national, religious and moral responsibility." he addedAjmal Wazir said that the package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the financial support of the people, concessions to construction industries and to especially the hard-working people were being processed and these initiatives would provide relief to millions of workers, industrialists, investors generate employment opportunities for left unemployed by the present crisis and would be beneficial for the economy.

However, he called upon the people to stay at home that is the best and needed preventive response against the corona pandemic.