Govt To Take Strict Action Against Hoarders In Ramazan: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:11 PM

Govt to take strict action against hoarders in Ramazan: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Monday said that hoarding of daily commodities would not be allowed in the Holy month of Ramazan and strict action would be taken against hoarders and unlawful profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Monday said that hoarding of daily commodities would not be allowed in the Holy month of Ramazan and strict action would be taken against hoarders and unlawful profiteers.

In a press briefing here, the Chief Minister warned that the government has declared zero tolerance against all sort of hoarding and would be punished for an example for others. CM Adviser for Information Ajmal Wazir was also present.

He said a comprehensive ordinance against hoarding has already been passed under which strict punishment would be awarded to hoarders and unlawful profiteers.

The Chief Minister maintained that all relevant departments have been directed to keep close eyes on such elements so that strict punishment could be awarded to hoarders.

He said with start of coronavirus cases, we have testing capacity of only 40 patients per day that has now jumped to 1000 per day and in near future would increase to 5000 per day.

Mahmood Khan said the Chief Minister mega relief package worth Rs32 billion has been announced for anti coronavirus programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under this gigantic package, he said Rs.13 billion assistance would be provided to deserving people, Rs. 8 billion was already released to Health Department and Rs. 6 billion to Relief and Resettlement Department for provision of quick relief to masses.

Terming PM Ehsas Kifalat Program worth Rs.144 billion as a historic relief program for economic empowerment of poor people, the Chief Minister said around 2.2 million poor households were benefited from it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides it, He said about 29,000 poor families had been registered for Zakat in KP and another one lakh poor families would be registered for Zakat assistance grant that would increase total families to 129,000 in the province.

The Chief Minister said the people repatriated from Afghanistan and UAE besides all those Tableegi members whose Coronavirus test was reported negative, were returned to their homes.

He said coronavirus has been declared a pandemic worldwide and cooperation of the people was imperative to defeat it.

He appealed philanthropists and wealthy families to come forward and generously contribute in the Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

