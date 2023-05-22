UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Strict Action Against May 9 Attackers: Faisal Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi Monday warned that the government would have a zero-tolerance policy for those who attacked the state institutions and strict action would be taken against the violators.

"Khan should show respect for the state institutions instead of playing politics of hate", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Niazi had built an anti-Pakistan narrative, he said, adding, the provoked PTI workers have attacked the historic buildings in the country including Jinnah House and others which was being strongly condemned on national and international forums.

However, the civil and military leadership have taken a timely and wise decision to deal with the miscreants of these violent incidents with iron hands and they will be punished according to the law, he added.

PTI must realize that its dirty politics were not in the interests of Pakistan and was also alarming for its future as well, he highlighted.

