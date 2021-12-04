UrduPoint.com

Govt To Take Strict Action Against Sialkot Incident Culprits: Raja Basharat

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Govt to take strict action against Sialkot incident culprits: Raja Basharat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday said the Punjab government would take strict action against the culprits allegedly involved in Sialkot incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the local police reached at the crime scene soon after receiving information and arrested more than hundred people allegedly involved in the incident.

Raja Basharat said many teams were investigating the incident site through closed-circuit television footage and the police were arresting more people allegedly involved in the shameful act.

He said the investigation teams would soon ascertain the actual reasons of the incident in detail adding no leniency to be adopted with the miscreants.

He said the trial would be carried out in the terrorism court to curb such incidents in the future.

