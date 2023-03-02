Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national institutions

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives who are supporters of PTI and running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives who are supporters of PTI and running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads.

