Govt. To Take Strict Action Against Those Making Propaganda Against National Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives who are supporters of PTI and running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives who are supporters of PTI and running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives who are supporters of PTI and running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads by sitting inside and outside the country. Pakistan condemns this campaign of enemies of the country and to curb such practices, the minister said in a tweet.

