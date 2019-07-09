Govt to take strict action against transporters for overcharging

Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Sadeeq here Tuesday said the government would take strict action against transporters and drivers involved in overcharging of fare from passengers.

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Sadeeq here Tuesday said the government would take strict action against transporters and drivers involved in overcharging of fare from passengers.

He said Government was well aware of problems of transporters and complaints of rickshaws drivers would be addressed on priority basis.

Talking to representative delegation of rickshaw owners led by its President Dil Nawaz Khan here at his office, the Commissioner said role of transport sector in development of the country was paramount importance and their problems would be addressed.

He said overcharging of transporters from passengers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against transporters and rickshaw drivers charging extra fare from people.

The Commissioner expressed the hope that transporters would strictly abide by the Government's fare list and would not charge extra amount from passengers on local and inter provincial routes.

He said majority of rickshaw drivers belonged to lower middle class and every effort would be made to facilitate them.