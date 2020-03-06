Govt to take strict actions against power theft : Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Power Division Zafaryab Khan Friday said that the government has launch a massive crackdown against power thieves and vowed to take strict action against those elements who are involved in electricity theft.

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) government was determined to bring reforms in power sector in order to improve and overcome power shortage in the country, he said while speaking in a Radio current Affair program.

He said the strict actions are being taken against the culprits involved in power theft and defaulters.

Huge amount is being recovered recently from the defaulters, he added.

The present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is determined to produce low cost electricity within available resources rather than to use imported tools for production of electricity to overcome energy shortage, he highlighted.

He further said power division is working in phases to reduce the prices of electricity and providing subsidy to the people.

"We have shared energy policy with the provinces and tried to eliminate the monopoly of power production companies", he added.