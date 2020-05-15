UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Take Strict Cation Over COVID-19 SOPs Violation: Mayor Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:48 PM

Govt to take strict cation over COVID-19 SOPs violation: Mayor Sukkur

The Sukkur district administration has decided to strictly enforce lockdown and take strict action against violators of COVID-19 Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) after markets opened since Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Sukkur district administration has decided to strictly enforce lockdown and take strict action against violators of COVID-19 Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) after markets opened since Monday.

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday, said if violation of SOPs continues, the government may reconsider its decision on lockdown.

He said it was unfortunate that during the easing of lockdown, SOPs were not followed in most of the markets and there was more rush than usual in the markets.

The Mayor further said that relaxation in lockdown was conditional on some SOPs but the shopkeepers did not prove their responsibility, so if the markets open from next Monday, the government will be forced to take strict action on violation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur May Market From Government

Recent Stories

US to Send First Shipment of Crude Oil to Belarus ..

14 minutes ago

Kane wants assurances before Premier League return ..

14 minutes ago

Drug trafficker held, contraband seized

10 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

10 minutes ago

'Very little progress' in key post-Brexit trade ta ..

10 minutes ago

Minister for 'devolution of power plan' to facilit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.