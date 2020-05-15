Govt to take strict cation over COVID-19 SOPs violation: Mayor Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Sukkur district administration has decided to strictly enforce lockdown and take strict action against violators of COVID-19 Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) after markets opened since Monday.

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday, said if violation of SOPs continues, the government may reconsider its decision on lockdown.

He said it was unfortunate that during the easing of lockdown, SOPs were not followed in most of the markets and there was more rush than usual in the markets.

The Mayor further said that relaxation in lockdown was conditional on some SOPs but the shopkeepers did not prove their responsibility, so if the markets open from next Monday, the government will be forced to take strict action on violation of SOPs.